Polygamous families protest at Utah Capitol over bigamy law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The family on the TV reality show “Sister Wives” and several hundred others in polygamist relationships say they want Utah lawmakers and law enforcement officials to know that they’re not going away and should be allowed the freedom to practice their plural marriages.

The group of pro-polygamy protesters rallied in the rain on the steps of Utah’s state Capitol on Friday afternoon.

The demonstration comes as Utah lawmakers consider changes to the law that would leave those convicted facing harsher penalties if they’re also convicted of other crimes such as domestic abuse.

Republican Rep. Mike Noel of Kanab says he hopes his changes will help the law withstand a court challenge.

Noel and several former members of Utah polygamous communities say the plural relationships hurt women and children and abuse is rampant.

