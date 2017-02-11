HisSeniorNight: Volunteer team manager hits shot of a lifetime

Church Hill, TN (WJHL) -Severe Scoliosis kept Volunteer’s Tanner Cox from playing basketball during his four years at Volunteer High School, until Friday night.

On Senior Night, Cox, the team manager, got to suit up for the game against David Crockett, and with just seconds left on the clock, he got to fulfill a dream by stepping on the floor and hitting a 3-point shot just before time expired.

Video shot from the stands of the heartwarming moment by Jonathan Lovelace has been shared over 1,100 times and viewed nearly 75,000 times on Facebook.

Lovelace posted the video, saying “Our team manager Tanner Cox loves basketball so much. He dressed for senior night tonight and what happened when he went in the game with 1:00 left is just amazing!

Very classy move by our opponents Crockett high school! Crocketts coach was in tears! #hisseniornight “

