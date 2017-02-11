Dog Tag Brigade spearheading campaign to designate parking space for combat wounded veterans

JOHNSON, CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Saturday, members of a local group of motorcycle riders called the Dogtag Brigade held a ribbon cutting at a parking spot that is designated to those soldiers who were combat wounded and have received a purple heart.

This campaign was started by the group asking area businesses to donate parking spots where they can place the signs stating that only combat wounded veterans could park in those spaces.

The event took place at Smith Brothers Harley Davidson.

Dogtag Brigade Veterans Foundation Vice President Chris Arnold said that this is a perfect way to show the veterans that the sacrifices they made for our country are recognized and those veterans deserve the utmost respect.

Arnold said, “I have had local veterans come up to me about the sign and said what a wonderful idea it is.”

“When they pull into a parking spot and they see the business supports veterans and they see the purple heart, even if they don’t have a purple heart, the love flows through them for that business and they feel loved.”

He hopes it also serves as a reminder to put the needs of veterans first when making decisions that will impact them.

Smith Brothers were the first business to donate a space and he hopes this will encourage other area businesses to follow suit and donate spaces at their businesses as well.

Arnold said this campaign is funded by the club and through donations.

He added if you would like to make a donation you can visit their website DogTagBrigade.com or send him an email at veteranhelpdtb@gmail.com

