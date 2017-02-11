Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. is seen on Friday, Jan. 26,2006. A night's stay at the castle was one of prizes given randomly to unsuspecting park guests recently as part of the launch of Disney's "Year of a Million Dreams" campaign." (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during its parks’ busiest times.

Company officials said Saturday that single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure for its Florida theme parks.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for the Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children. That represents a $2 increase from the previous prices.

During the “regular” times, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The “peak” prices will remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

Expired tickets can be exchanged for credit toward new tickets.

