Developing: Search teams look for man missing in South Holston Lake

Bristol, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and water rescue teams are searching for a man missing at South Holston Lake.

TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron tells News Channel 11 that 41-year-old James Matthew Reagan, Bristol, was dropped off by his girlfriend to go camping at the lake around noon Thursday.

Reagan’s girlfriend notified authorities after she did not hear from him as of Saturday morning.

Cameron says a canoe was found overturned in the lake, around 500 yards upstream of the Highway 421 Bridge near Laurel Marina. That is about 300 yards away from where Reagan’s campsite was set up.

Crews first started searching both on land and in the water, before turning their efforts firmly on the water.

Cameron says the search has been suspended for tonight due to darkness, but will resume Sunday morning.

He says TWRA will be utilizing a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) to assist area rescue squad in the search.

Cameron says Reagan is from Maryland, but was living in Bristol.

News Channel 11 will continue to update this developing story as details become available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.