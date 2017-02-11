Charity event scheduled for fallen Daniel Boone High School student

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Justin Rose recently passed away as the result of injuries he sustained during a car accident that involved three students that attended the high school.

A close friend of Rose’s has scheduled a Heel-o-Matic Team Roping Benefit Roping and Silent Auction to raise funds for the teens family to help them with medical bills.

The event will be held Sunday, February 12th @2pm at the Rural Mount Arena in Morristown. The address for the event is 2500 Grigsby Rd Morristown, TN.

Nick McKinney said he grew up with Rose and they had known him since he was about four years old.

McKinney added that he knows the family is going through a very tough time right now and the last thing they need to do is worry about the medical bills if Justin.

After he announced that he was organizing the event he said the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s crazy how fast everybody came together to help. My mom drove around everywhere in the Tri-Cities yesterday and you wouldn’t believe all of the donations that we got from businesses and people”, McKinney said.

McKinney added that from the people who want to participate to the businesses that have donated, it really shows the kindness that our area conveys when tragedy strikes.

If you would like to make a donation you can reach him on his cell phone at (423)-677-0368 or his mother Kelly McKinney (423)-392-5401.

