BMS holding Daytona 500 watch parties at Buffalo Wild Wings to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

Bristol, TN (WJHL) – The 2017 NASCAR season will rev up in just a couple of weeks, and Bristol Motor Speedway is inviting fans to Daytona 500 watch parties at local Buffalo Wild Wings.

The event gets underway at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 26th, at the BWW locations in Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol, Va., and goes until the Daytona 500 wraps up.

The parties will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. If a fan mentions Speedway Children’s Charities, shows a BMS social post on the event or brings in a Watch Party flyer, BWW will donate 10 percent of that order back to SCC.

“We can’t wait for the 2017 NASCAR season to start and hope you’ll join us on Sunday, Feb. 26 to see and hear the engines come to life while supporting a great cause,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The 25th anniversary of the Food City 500 on April 23 is just around the corner, so meet us at BWW for your chance to win BMS merchandise and tickets to our upcoming events.”

Fans attending the watch parties will be able to participate in Bristol Motor Speedway trivia and games while watching the action of the opening race of the season.

Fans also will be able to win prizes, including tickets to April’s Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.