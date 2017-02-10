Trump says ‘no doubt’ he’ll win immigration case

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has “no doubt” that he will prevail in the federal court case over his travel ban.

He also promises to take additional steps to improve U.S. security.

Trump commented a day after a San Francisco-based U.S. appeals court refused to reinstate his temporary ban on travel to the U.S. by refugees and residents of seven mostly Muslim countries in the name of national security.

Speaking at a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump says the administration will continue to work the case through the court process.

He says he has “no doubt that we’ll win” the case.

Trump says the administration will do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.

11:45 a.m.

Rep. Tom Price of Georgia has been sworn in as health and human services secretary, setting the stage for the conservative to play a leading role in dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to Price hours after he won Senate confirmation on a narrow 52-47 vote early Friday.

Price is an orthopedic surgeon who is expected to help scuttle the Affordable Care Act, in part, by issuing regulations to weaken it.

Democrats assailed Price as an ideologue with a questionable history of trading health care stocks and warned that he would take away health insurance from millions of Americans.

10:50 p.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is praising a federal appeals court decision against reinstating President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, saying Trump proceeded on the issue in an “incompetent and strategically incoherent” way.

Wrapping up their annual retreat in Baltimore on Friday, House Democrats reveled in the administration’s court loss. Pelosi said the ban would make Americans less safe.

“This is a major, major, major defeat for the administration,” said New York Rep. Joe Crowley, leader of the House Democratic Caucus. “And I think there will be more, because they will continue to overstep.”

Crowley also criticized Trump’s all caps tweet just after the decision Thursday that said “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

“The president needs to grow up,” Crowley said.

10:15 a.m.

Fitch Ratings says President Donald Trump “represents a risk to international economic conditions,” noting that his “aggressive tone” and willingness to float “unanticipated changes” to U.S. policies could harm worldwide growth and make it more expensive for governments to borrow.

Judging by its opening weeks, the Trump administration could potentially disrupt foreign trade, reduce the flow of capital, limit migration and provoke “confrontational exchanges” that could destabilize volatile financial markets, the credit ratings firm said in a Friday statement.

Fitch noted that other promised policies in a Trump administration such as tax cuts, fewer regulations and more infrastructure spending could boost U.S. growth. But its note stressed the possibility of Trump disrupting foreign economies as he seeks to renegotiate trade deals.

9:47 a.m.

President Vladimir Putin says he’s grateful to Slovenia for its offer to host his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that it will depend on Washington.

Speaking after the Kremlin talks Friday with his Slovenian counterpart, Putin said that Russia welcomes Trump’s statements about the need to restore the strained Russia-U.S. ties.

He said Moscow is waiting for the Trump administration to prepare for a dialogue. He added that Moscow and Washington could jointly tackle the terror threat and deal with other global challenges.

Putin thanked the Slovenian president for his readiness to organize his meeting with Trump. He added it will depend on the U.S. on whether to hold such a meeting.

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision against reinstating his refugee and immigration order, calling it “a disgraceful decision.”

Trump has been pointing to a federal law that details when immigration restrictions by the president is permissible.

In a tweet Friday, Trump quotes an article by Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog.

It reads, “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.”

Trump tweeted, “A disgraceful decision!”

Trump said Thursday that he did not believe the unanimous decision undercut his presidency and tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” in response.

