Meet the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld today at the Kroger in Abingdon.

He will be trying soups at The Great Winter Soup Cook-Off from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Later tonight, fans can attend “At the Movies with the Soup Nazi” at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available at online at swcenter.com and searching Great Winter Soup Cookoff, or by clicking here.