Tennessee lawmaker introduces campus free speech bill

Published: Updated:
martindaniel

NASHVILLE (WATE) – State Rep. Martin Daniel filed Thursday what he calls the Tennessee Student Free Expression Act, which would require colleges to adopt free speech policies to give the broadest possible latitude, not shielding anyone from “ideas and opinions considered unwelcome, disagreeable or even deeply offensive.”

It does include exceptions like violations of state law, defamation, threats and invasion of privacy. Daniel cites the recent protests at the University of California, Berkeley surrounding Brietbart editor Milo Yiannopolous.

“We can’t allow politically correct policies to smother free speech. Courtesy and civility, while encouraged, can never trump basic constitutional rights,” said Daniel in a statement.

Daniel was criticized last year for advocating about this issue. A colleague asked if an ISIS recruiter should be allowed to speak on a college campus. Rep. Daniel said yes, as long as they don’t interfere with the educational process. He later clarified saying he fundamentally disagreed with the terror group.

