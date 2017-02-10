TBI: Woman arrested after falsely reporting jail guards raped her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama woman who said she was raped by multiple guards in a Tennessee county Jail has been arrested for making up the story.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 36-year-old Lacie Davis was arrested Thursday in Alabama on charges of filing a false report in Macon County, Tennessee.

Officials say that District Attorney General Tommy Thompson asked the TBI to investigate after Davis reported that she had been raped while in jail. The TBI said Davis was only held in the Macon County Jail for 12 hours before bonding out and surveillance video did not show that she had been raped.

Davis is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Scottsboro, Alabama, on a $25,000 bond. Online jail records do not list an attorney for her.

