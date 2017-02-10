Southwest VA man convicted of assaulting officer, indecent exposure

LEBANON, VA (WJHL) – Officials in southwest Virginia report a St. Paul man has been convicted of multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and indecent exposure.

A Russell County, VA jury, on February 8, 2017, convicted 48-year-old Robert Allen Tackett on multiple charges including as was convicted of Assault and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Indecent Exposure, and Drunk in Public.

The jury recommended a sentence of four years and three months in prison.

According to investigators, Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in reference to a report of a man exposing himself in public. Once deputies arrived, they found Tackett outside the home exposing himself.

He was initially arrested on charges of Indecent Exposure and Drunk in Public.

Investigators say Tackett headbutted one of the deputies, while he was in transport to the jail.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.