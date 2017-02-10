Retired NASCAR star Tony Stewart returns to sprint cars

Photo courtesy: motorsport.com
Photo courtesy: motorsport.com

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – Tony Stewart has returned to sprint car racing, though his first race back provided him more frustration than frivolity.

Stewart finished a disappointing 17th in the 26-car main event late Thursday at Bubba Raceway Park, and he ended the night arguing with a fellow driver and complaining to officials.

Stewart was driving a sprint car for the first time since he accidentally struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. during a race in upstate New York in 2014. Stewart is still facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the fellow driver’s family.

The three-time NASCAR champion, who retired after last season, declined comment after the dirt-track event out of respect for the Ward family.

