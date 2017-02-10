Night to Shine event held in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- On Friday night churches around the world took part in an event that brought smiles to thousands of people.

The Tim Tebow Foundation and the Night to Shine event offers special needs guests age fourteen and older an unforgettable prom night experience.

Crossroads Christian Church located in Gray kicked off the Tri-Cities Night To Shine events.

Members of the Daniel Boone High School Marine JROTC welcomed guests onto the red carpet where they danced and celebrated the night away with volunteers from around the region.

The Night to Shine events were held Friday night in all fifty states and in nine countries world wide.

