JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- On Friday night churches around the world took part in an event that brought smiles to thousands of people.
The Tim Tebow Foundation and the Night to Shine event offers special needs guests age fourteen and older an unforgettable prom night experience.
Crossroads Christian Church located in Gray kicked off the Tri-Cities Night To Shine events.
Members of the Daniel Boone High School Marine JROTC welcomed guests onto the red carpet where they danced and celebrated the night away with volunteers from around the region.
The Night to Shine events were held Friday night in all fifty states and in nine countries world wide.
PHOTOS: Night to Shine event held in Tri-Cities
PHOTOS: Night to Shine event held in Tri-Cities x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos of multi-vehicle wreck in Greene Co.
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Reward being offered for information on bald eagle shootings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.