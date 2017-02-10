Morristown police search for missing 17-year-old girl

WATE Staff Published: Updated:
Missing girl 17-year-old Christie Renee McGinnis (on the left) and 19-year-old Kendrick Gunter (on the right) (Source: Morristowon Police Department)
Missing girl 17-year-old Christie Renee McGinnis (on the left) and 19-year-old Kendrick Gunter (on the right) (Source: Morristowon Police Department)

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.



Christie Renee McGinnis left her grandmother’s home on Cleveland Avenue in Morristown earlier on Tuesday and has not been seen since. Her direction and means of travel are not known.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Investigators believe she may be with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Kendrick Gunter. Gunter is believed to be 5-feet-11-inches and weighs 130 pounds. Officers say he may be doing handyman work in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at (423) 585-2701. No other details have been released.

