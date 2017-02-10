Memorial service for Justin Rose held at Daniel Boone H.S.

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone community sang songs in memory of 16-year-old Justin Rose during a memorial service at the school Friday morning.

Rose was one of three students involved in a crash in Jonesborough. He died earlier this week.

Teachers and friends gathered in prayer for his family.

This is the second student at Daniel Boone High School who died as a result of a car crash this school year.

Those who spoke at the memorial said they were already “Boone Strong,” but now will be “Boone Stronger” as they come together following another tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.