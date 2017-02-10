Memorial service for Justin Rose held at Daniel Boone H.S.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
justin-rose

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone community sang songs in memory of 16-year-old Justin Rose during a memorial service at the school Friday morning.

Rose was one of three students involved in a crash in Jonesborough. He died earlier this week.

Teachers and friends gathered in prayer for his family.

This is the second student at Daniel Boone High School who died as a result of a car crash this school year.

Those who spoke at the memorial said they were already “Boone Strong,” but now will be “Boone Stronger” as they come together following another tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s