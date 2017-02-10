KPD officers searching for Walmart shoplifting suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a man they said shoplifted from Walmart on West Stone Drive early Friday morning.

According to a KPD news release, officers said a man loaded 49 separate items valued around $5,000 into three different shopping carts, disabled an alarm on an exterior fire door and left the store through an emergency exit.

When the man got into the parking, he loaded the items into what appeared to be a silver Volkswagen, or a similar compact 4-door sedan, and left the scene.

According to the release, the suspect is also believed to be connected with at least three shoplifting incidents at other Walmart stores across the Tri-Cities in the past 24 hours.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

