KPD officers searching for Walmart shoplifting suspect

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
image0083

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a man they said shoplifted from Walmart on West Stone Drive early Friday morning.

According to a KPD news release, officers said a man loaded 49 separate items valued around $5,000 into three different shopping carts, disabled an alarm on an exterior fire door and left the store through an emergency exit.

When the man got into the parking, he loaded the items into what appeared to be a silver Volkswagen, or a similar compact 4-door sedan, and left the scene.

According to the release, the suspect is also believed to be connected with at least three shoplifting incidents at other Walmart stores across the Tri-Cities in the past 24 hours.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s