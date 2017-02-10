Kingsport police investigating multiple thefts from apartment rent drop boxes

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department needs your help finding the persons behind multiple thefts at various rent drop boxes in the city.

According to reports, the thefts happened from February 3 to February 10. Investigators say several rent payments were reported stolen from rent drop boxes at seven different apartment complexes across the city.

Police are investigating thefts from the following apartment complexes:

Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments

City View Apartments

Allen Creek Apartments

Brandy Mill Apartments

Allandale Falls Apartments

Model City Apartments

Lynnfield Ridge Apartments

Police report that some of the rent boxes were “completely unsecure, while others had at least some level of security that was easily circumvented by the thieves.”

Detectives believe the same persons are responsible for the thefts. Police say the two suspects were seen on surveillance traveling in a white sedan during one of the thefts.

Link to video below:



Police are urging the management at these apartments and the tenants to adjust their payment procedures as a result of the thefts.

The cases are being investigated by the Kingsport Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

If you recognize the car or have any information that can help police call the criminal investigations division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Or you can click here to leave an anonymous tip.