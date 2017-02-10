Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest happening this Saturday

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- For those looking to sweeten up their weekend, Jonesborough is hosting its second annual Chocolate Fest Saturday.

Organizers are expecting about 2,000 people to fill Jonesborough’s Main Street Saturday. There will be 32 merchants with chocolate treats downtown. You can pick up your tickets Friday at the Lollipop Shop or Saturday at the Storytelling Center downtown. Last year tickets sold out by 9:30 Saturday morning and organizers expect it to sell out again this year.

The Chocolate Fest is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Jonesborough is a very unique little town and we love putting on things that will bring people to town and can see the uniqueness of our town and all the great shops we have here,” Deb Kruse, owner of the Corner Cup coffee shop said.

The event is sponsored by JAMSA (Jonesborough Area Merchants Association). That organization also hosted Sodafest in June, Scoopfest in August and a cheese and wine festival in September.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.