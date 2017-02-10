JCPD: Man to face aggravated, attempted burglary charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on aggravated and attempted burglary charges on Tuesday.

According a JCPD news release, officers responded to a home on Nave Drive following a 911 call about an aggravated burglary where a resident hear a person walking up stairs in his house.

While responding to the scene, officers learned of an attempted aggravated burglary at a home Princeton Road.

When officers arrived, they found Coby Carson, 21, of Johnson City, hiding in the bushes across from the Princeton Road home.

Carson reportedly had severe cuts to his right hand and wrist where he broke the glass to a door of the home while trying to get inside.

According to the release, Carson was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, but was later released and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Carson was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and public intoxication.

He was being held on $25,000 bond.

