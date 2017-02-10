JCPD: Ga. man to face multiple drug charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Decatur, Ga. man on multiple drug charges Thursday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Desi S. Reynolds, 29, on charges of felony possession of schedule II, felony possession of schedule VI, drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Reynolds was also charged with two counts of selling of schedule II, crack cocaine.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $41,000 bond.

Reynolds was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

