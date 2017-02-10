Huggies creates new tiny diapers for nano preemie babies

DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — Huggies has come up with a new diaper for the smallest new babies.

Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers are made for nano preemies, which are babies who are born premature and weigh less than 2 pounds. Less than 1.4 percent of all babies born every year are this small, but Huggies says it wants to make sure all babies have diapers, no matter how small, through its No Baby Unhugged program.

“We’re passionate about helping all babies thrive, especially the smallest and most fragile. This Huggies diaper reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the NICU,” said Eleonora Daireaux, Vice President, Huggies North America. “After hearing of the need for a diaper that meets the special requirements of these babies, our expert teams in skin science, research, product safety and manufacturing were inspired. Knowing every second counts for these babies, the team acted quickly to bring Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers from concept to launch in hospitals in just six months.”

Nine NICUs tested the diapers before the general release.

“Good-fitting diapers are important to the healthy growth and development of our smallest patients,” said Anjanette Lee, MS, CCC/SLP, NTMTC, an infant development specialist at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, Texas. “In our experience, we found Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers conformed to the baby’s bottom without gapping or limiting leg movement. The thinner fasteners and less material at the waist provided a good fit for baby while still protecting their fragile skin.”

Every diaper goes though a hand inspection before being individually folded and hand-packed for the most fragile patients.