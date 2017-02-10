Hawkins County schools closed on Monday, Tuesday due to multiple illnesses

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Officials with Hawkins County said schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to multiple illnesses.

The director of schools Steve Starnes told News Channel 11 over the phone, the schools have been battling a variety of illnesses including the flu, stomach virus, sinusitis and strep throat.

We’re told the illnesses have affected the student body, faculty, and staff.

Starnes told News Channel 11 they saw an increase in the number of staff members calling out sick and they did not have the substitute staff to support the absences.

