ETSU football announces walk-on tryout information

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 10, 2017) – ETSU football head coach Carl Torbush and his staff released information Friday regarding an upcoming tryout for walk-on players.

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., the ETSU coaching staff will hold a meeting for all students who are interested in trying out for the team. The initial meeting will take place in the Football Team Room, which is located inside W141 of the Mini Dome.

The Feb. 13 meeting will inform students of the requirements which MUST BE COMPLETED PRIOR to being allowed to participate in the on-field tryout. Some of those requirements include filling out and returning a medical information packet, which can be found here, as well as providing proof of passing a physical within one-year of the tryout date.

Below is a list of non-medical requirements that must be done PRIOR to the tryout.

1) Bring two letters of recommendation from both their high school head coach and high school guidance counselor or core course teacher

2) Bring a physical highlight video or provide an online link to highlight.

3) Be a full-time ETSU student (12 or more credit hours)

4) Must have a grade-point-average of 2.75 or higher (please bring unofficial transcript for college courses if applicable)

5) Must be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center

For additional information regarding this meeting or for those who have conflicts with this date, please e-mail Andrew Sims (ETSU Director of Football Operations) simsam@etsu.edu. All documentation, videos and letters of recommendation can be emailed to the address above.

Please note, a follow-up meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m., inside the Football Team Meeting Room.