Documents: Suspect feared slain Va. teen was pregnant

By Published: Updated:
Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer (on the left) is charged with first-degree murder in Nicole Lovell's death (on the right).
Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer (on the left) is charged with first-degree murder in Nicole Lovell's death (on the right).

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – Court documents show a Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl said he might have had sex with the girl and was worried she was pregnant.

Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder in Nicole Lovell’s death. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with accessory before the fact and concealing a body. Eisenhauer and Keepers are Maryland natives who were freshmen at Virginia Tech when Nicole was slain in January 2016.

Natalie Keepers
Natalie Keepers

The Roanoke Times reports that according to court documents filed this week, Keepers told investigators that Eisenhauer met Nicole at a party and was worried he might have had sex with her, but couldn’t remember because he blacked out. She also told police Eisenhauer feared the girl was pregnant.

Keepers is scheduled for trial in March.

Click here to read more stories related to this case. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s