Case of woman accused of murder after fatal Coeburn, Va. crash headed to grand jury

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A woman charged with murder by causing a head-on crash while avoiding a DUI checkpoint went before a judge Friday morning.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp told News Channel 11 that a judge found Samantha Dennis guilty of driving on a suspended license.

The judge sentenced Dennis to one year supervised probation, suspended her driver’s license and fined her $2,500.

Dennis’ charges of felony eluding and felony murder were bound over to the grand jury. Slemp said they anticipate an indictment possibly in March.

Virginia State Police said Dennis was going the wrong way on Route 58 in Wise County back in December when she crashed head-on into Rebecca Starling from Missouri.

Starling was killed in the crash and her two children inside the vehicle were injured.

