Black History Month: Oak Ridge to show life during Manhattan Project

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will be honoring African-American history with a photography exhibition.

The exhibition shows African-American life in the 1940s during the Manhattan Project. Oak Ridge Reservation, formerly known as the Clinton Engineer Works, was the home to the administrative and military headquarters for the project, according to the National Park Service.

“Often overlooked in our remembrance of one of the world’s largest scientific undertaking that produced the atomic bomb are the works of a people who, in spite of discrimination, met the challenge and changed the course of history,” the city said in a press release.

James Edward Westcott took the photos in the exhibit. Wescott worked for the United States government during the project and the Cold War. According to the city, Wescott was only one of a few people that was allowed to have a camera at the time.

The month-long exhibit will be held at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There will be a reception on February 23 at 4:30 p.m.