TN Board of Regents team visits Northeast State after no confidence vote by school’s faculty

(WJHL) – A team from the Tennessee Board of Regents is gathering information at Northeast State Community College this week.

Leaders from the TBR are expected to spend a couple of days exploring issues raised by a no confidence vote by the school’s faculty last week.

A member of the faculty Senate told News Channel 11 that several member met with the group from TBR Thursday morning to present their information.

More than 75 percent of the faculty said they had no confidence in President Janice Gilliam.

Among items the TBR team will be looking are budget and financial issues.

The TBR team will present a final report to the chancellor before it is released to the public, which could take several weeks.

