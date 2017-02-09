Tennessee woman in need of kidney transplant finds husband is perfect match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee woman is enjoying an early Valentine’s gift from her husband.

Britney Stewart received a kidney from her husband Matt, who she met and dated through college when she found out she had Stage 3 kidney disease.

The couple had been married for a year when she learned she needed a transplant.

“Just this past September my levels were low enough to be put on the transplant list,” explained Britney. Matt put himself at the top of the list of possible donors.

“It wasn’t a coincidence the way it was orchestrated,” he told News 2. “God orchestrated the entire event. I was a perfect match.”

He’s AB positive, along with only 3 percent of the entire population. Matt told News 2 his antibodies matched his wife’s.

“I tell everybody, I’ve already given her my heart and my money,” joked Matt. “Might as well give her my kidney, too.”

“For the next six weeks, we’re going to take it easy, recover, do as the doctor says,” added Britney. “But then we both plan to go back to work full time and start our life over again with no limitations.”

The couple just bought a new home, and they are now thinking of growing their family.

On Friday night, they checked in with News 2 one last time, sending a video to all who have kept up with their story.