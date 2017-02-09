Tennessee Highway Patrol exploring bodycams

WATE Staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee Highway Patrol THP

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking a new vendor to upgrade its dashcam video system in its cruisers as well as expand the system to include bodycams.

THP says its current system, which it describes as antiquated, requires troopers to go to district posts to download video, a slow process, and has storage space issues. Maintenance costs are high and the captured video is not in high definition.

The current system also does not include bodycams. THP says body cameras are necessary to protect troopers and provide accurate and complete documentation.

Vendors interested in submitting a proposal are asked to send it to them by February 28.

The proposal should be in a PDF format and include an RFI number with the company’s name clearly displayed on all pages. The deadline is February 28. THP hopes to begin demonstrations in April.

