Tennessee cosmetology schools seek inclusion in Tennessee Reconnect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cosmetology schools from across Tennessee are calling for inclusion, so that they too can benefit from the Governor Bill Haslam’s proposed Tennessee Reconnect program.

The Tennessee Cosmetology Schools Owners Association recently reached out to lawmakers and posted an online petition to propel their plea.

“Governor Haslam proposed this Tennessee Reconnect Act, which I think is wonderful,” Adam Brown, Chair of the Tennessee Cosmetology School Owners Association and Owner of the Tennessee School of Beauty. “It’s going to allow adults to go back to colleges or universities but unfortunately our school and other private cosmetology and private trade schools are not included in this and we feel like ours should be included so at least people can have a choice of where they want to go.”

Governor Haslam unveiled a plan in his State of the State address that would make community college free to all adults who have not yet completed a degree.

But Brown said not every person chooses the traditional college route, and there’s a growing need for skilled workers in the cosmetology industry, with employment of cosmetologists expected to grow 10 percent by 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The more computerized the world gets the greater the need for human touch,” Brown said. “And they can do it under this act at the Tennessee Technology Center but because there’s such a long wait there because of the price, students can start and finish here before they can even begin there.”

Brown said he has been in communication with lawmakers, like State Rep. Roger Kane, to try and amend Tennessee Reconnect to include cosmetology and other private trade schools.

Kane said he is in support of the effort and provided WATE 6 On Your Side with the following statement:

“In pursuit of the Governor’s goal of Drive to 55, I’ll be meeting with Deputy Governor Jim Henry to pursue the viability of for profit colleges offering courses be reimbursed through the Tennessee Reconnect program. Many of these for profit colleges teach the same course material as our not for profit colleges and my goal is to ensure equal access.”

Brown said all cosmetology school owners are asking for is a level playing field, so that students can enjoy the benefit of both education and school choice.

“I can tell you ever student’s name here, where they’re from, their kids names so we’re very hands on and I want to help these people,” Brown said.