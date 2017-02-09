UPDATE: 2 sent to hospital in Greene County multi-vehicle crash

GRRENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- UPDATE: Two people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck in Greene County Wednesday night.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Chief Harold Williamson told News Channel 11 three cars and a semi truck were involved in the crash on I-81 North near mile marker 28. Williamson said one car was abandoned and broken down on the shoulder of the highway when a driver hit it. One of the vehicles was pushed into the roadway where a third driver slammed into it.

Williamson said a semi-truck driver tried to avoid the wreck but ran off the right side of the road, went through the woods and came to a stop about 50 feet from Wells Hill Road, which is adjacent to the interstate.

Williamson said members of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Greeneville Greene County Rescue Squad had to extract one man from his car. He was airlifted to the hospital by Wings Air Rescue. A woman was driving the other car and was transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tennessee Department of Transportation officials confirmed Interstate 81 near mile marker 28 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT’s Mark Nagi Tweeted the following out just after 8 p.m.:

I-81 North in Greene County at MM 28 is closed due to a multi vehicle crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 9, 2017

As of 11:20 p.m, a News Channel 11 reporter on scene says traffic is moving now.

We’ve reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information. Keep checking back as more information becomes available.

