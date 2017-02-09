Rally in southwest VA supporting Affordable Care Act

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A group of demonstrators gathered outside of U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith’s office on Thursday.

They were hoping to send a message about supporting the Affordable Care Act.

The group “Virginia Organizing” has been traveling across the state while congress is in session hoping to keep and expand the healthcare plan.

Matt Skeens, one of the demonstrators, said he has been cancer free for several years.

“Childhood cancer survivor I’ve been through 2 bouts and I’m on a lot of medication for that and I have a lot of health issues,” Skeens said.

But now, he said he’s facing a new battle.

“I’d like to keep the Affordable Care Act not only keep it but expand it,” he said.

That’s why he took part in the rally, along with dozens of other people.

They are hoping to send a message to congress to improve existing plans, close the gap, and expand coverage for more people.

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith believes the Affordable Care Act should be repealed and replaced.

“Part of the election this past year was about the Affordable Care Act. When you look at the data it’s falling apart on its own. It’s not that we’re doing anything to make it fall apart,” Griffith said. “Insurance rates are going up, deductibles are going up, co-pays are going up. We’ve got to do something for the average American citizen to make sure we don’t continue to have this problem.

“The thought of repealing it is terrifying and what they may replace it with, the mystery behind that is just as scary too,” Skeens said.

Griffith says there are some aspects of the ACA that he agrees with.

“The fact that the ACA if you have pre-existing conditions, there were cases were you couldn’t get insurance. So we’ve got to make sure we fix that but that we do so in a way that doesn’t drive the cost up. Which has happened with the Obamacare plan,” he said.

Griffith says he will gladly listen to what demonstrators have to say.

“I will gladly receive their petition. If any of them want to make appointments to talk to me about various issues as we move along in the replacement of the affordable care act then I’ll be happy to do that.”

But demonstrators say they just want to keep the affordable care act in place.

Demonstrators’ next stop is in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Saturday.

