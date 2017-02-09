Nevada Dam brake sparks flash flood warnings

Nevada (WJHL) –A dam break is prompting a flash flood warning in the Elko County region of Nevada.

The 21-mile dam broke yesterday afternoon sending 2-3 feet of water rushing into communities downstream. Several roads were forced to close and trains had to re-route as water rushed over farmlands.Homes near the Utah border were also threatened and people had to get to higher ground.
The flash-flood warning was extended into Thursday as water continues to pour out of that breached dam.
It has slowed down, but is still steadily moving toward a reservoir which has the potential to go over the top and could result in more flooding downstream.
No injuries have been reported.

