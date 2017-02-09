Netflix releases dates for new, returning original shows

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After the season four finale of “Orange is the New Black” many fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth season premier.
Netflix announced Wednesday the fifth season would premiere on June 9. Along with the release date, Netflix unveiled a 15-second teaser for the new season, providing a first glimpse of the collective mood of the orange-clad prisoners.
Netflix also released the first teaser trailer an announced a premier date for its upcoming series, “Dear White People.” The ten half-hour episodes are based on the film, which was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.
The series focuses on a group of students and their experiences at predominantly white, fictional ivy League Winchester University. The series’ title takes its name from the title of the radio show hosted by Winchester sophomore Samantha White, played in the upcoming show by Logan Browning.
Schedule
February 1st
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Balto (1995)
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
- Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
- Contact (1997)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Finding Dory (2016) Disney Exclusive
- Eleven P.M. (1928)
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
- Gun Runners (2015)
- Hell-Bound Train (1930)
- Highly Strung (2015)
- Hot Biskits (1931)
- I Am Sun Mu (2016)
- Invincible (2006)
- Les beaux malaises (Season 1-4)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)
- Mother with a Gun (2016)
- Paris Is Burning (1990)
- Project X (1987)
- Silver Streak (1976)
- The Blair Witch Project (1990)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
- The Five Heartbeats (1995)
- The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
- The Girl from Chicago (1932)
- The Longest Day (1962)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Twilight (2008)
- Women in Gold (2015)
February 2nd
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (Season 1)
- Frequency (Season 1) The CW Early Release
February 3rd
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (2017) Netflix Original
- Imperial Dreams (2017) Netflix Original
- Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
February 4th
- Superbad (2007)
February 5th
- Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
- Los herederos (2015)
February 6th
- Girls Lost (2015)
- Me, Myself and Her (2015)
February 7th
- Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (2017) Netflix Original
February 8th
- Tiempos Felices (2014)
- Girl Asleep (2015)
February 10th
- Abstract: The Art of Design (Season 1) Netflix Original
- David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) Netflix Original
February 11th
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2) The CW Early Release
- Stronger Than The World (2017) Netflix Original
February 12th
- Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
February 13th
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
February 14th
- Girlfriend’s Day Netflix Original
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble Netflix Original
- King Cobra (2016)
- Miraculous Ladybug (Season 1)
- Project Mc 2 (Season 4) Netflix Original
- White Nights Netflix Original
February 15th
- Aram, Aram (2015)
- Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
- Fire Song (2015)
February 16th
- Milk (2008)
- Sundown (2016)
February 17th
- Chef’s Table (Season 3) Netflix Original
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Kill Ratio (2016)
- The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2) Netflix Original
February 19th
- Girl Meets World (Season 3)
- Growing Up Wild (2016)
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
- When Calls the Heart (Season 3)
February 23rd
- Sausage Party (2016)
February 24th
- I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017) Netflix Original
- Legend Quest (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Ultimate Beastmaster Netflix Original
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico Netflix Original
- VeggieTales in the City (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 26th
- Night Will Fall (2016)
February 27th
- Brazilian Western (2013)
February 28th
- Be Here Now (2015)
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (2017) Netflix Original
Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March 2017
Burning Sands
Release Date: March 10th, 2017
Appearing at the Sundance film festival in January, this film was highly rated among the attendees of the festival. The film stars Alfre Woodard who appeared in January’s big Netflix release, A Series of Unfortunate Events as Josephine Anwhistle. The movie follows the college hazing process. It ensembles a cast including the likes of Trevor Jackson, Rotimi, Octavius Johnson, Malik Brazille and Mitchell Edwards.
Love (Season 2)
Release Date: March 10th, 2017
Judd Apatow’s second season to his first Netflix show has been long overdue. The second season will continue the on and off again relationship between Gus and Mickey. It’ll continue the stories of our two main characters as well as introduce new ones which throw even more spanners into their lives.
Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 1)
Release Date: March 17th, 2017
The final Defender is due to get his own solo outing in March which will then leave the doors wide open for the four to team up later in the year. Iron Fist much like our other heroes has super strength and the ability to kick some ass but he is tied to a mythical being instead. Iron Fist is played by Finn Jones who is most commonly known for his role on HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
Release Date: March 17th, 2017
The second Sundance purchase is a crime film that stars Rachel Crow, Missi Pyle and Danielle Nicolet. It tells the story of two young girls forced to rob trains after their mother is put away in jail. After a successful heist, an investigator is hired to track them down and bring them to justice.
13 Reasons Why
Release Date: March 31st, 2017
This brand new Netflix Original series is based on the book series of the same name. The story is of a girl who committed suicide but left behind a series of cassette tapes explaining why she deciding to end her own life. It’s a teen mystery thriller drama. It features a fairly new cast. Selena Gomez is also one of the executive producers for the series.
Samurai Gourmet
Release Date: March 17th, 2017
You aren’t able to find too much out about a new Japanese series heading exclusively to Netflix other than it’s based on a manga series of the same name. Honami Suzuki, Naoto Takenaka and Tetsuji Tamayama are all scheduled to be in this series. Twelve episodes have been confirmed for the series that follows a retired man who discovers his love for food and drink.
The Discovery
Release Date: March 31st, 2017
The third Sundance purchase comes in the form of The Discovery. It’s a mystery thriller directed by Charlie McDowell tells a love story a year after someone was able to scientifically prove that the afterlife exists. The movie stars Jason Segal, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Robert Redford. The movie has generally mixed reviews from the festival.