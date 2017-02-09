More Ruth’s Salads pimento cheese recalled in Southeast

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have announced a wider recall of Ruth’s Salads products after listeria was found in a batch of the spread maker’s products at a South Carolina plant.

The South Carolina Agriculture Department said in a news release it has revoked the company’s license to make food at the Chester plant until workers can clean and disinfect the facility.

The newly recalled products include all varieties of pimento cheese and cream cheese with pineapple and pecans.

Officials say any product labeled “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” should not be eaten and should returned for a full refund.

Pimento spread labeled “Made in Charlotte, NC” was recalled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee last week after North Carolina agriculture officials found listeria at a different Ruth’s Salads plant.

The contamination was discovered during random testing by the NC Department of Agriculture. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-532-0409 between the hours of 7AM and 3 PM Monday-Friday. After hours, consumers may leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Here is a list of all recalled Ruth’s Salads Pimento Cheese products:

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-00005 7 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-12023 12 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread74952-240232 4 oz

.Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread74952-15005 16 oz.

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread74952-12014 12 oz.

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread74952-12000 12 oz.

Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans74952-12008 12 oz.

Click here to read more on the FDA’s website.