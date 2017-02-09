Local caregiver allegedly makes purchases on Amazon using stolen identity

Brandon Curtis (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Brandon Curtis (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City police department arrested a man and charged him with charges related to identity theft and forgery.

Police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Curtis, of Jonesborough, on Wednesday. Investigators said on the day after Christmas, a victim reported someone used his bank account information to purchase items on Amazon.com.

Investigators said they found a forged check that was written to Brandon Curtis. In addition, records from Amazon.com showed the items purchased were shipped to the home of Brandon Curtis.

Officers said Curtis worked in the victim’s home as a caregiver.

Curtis was arrested on Wednesday and charged with forgery under $500 and 9 counts of identity theft under $500.

Curtis was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $50,000 bond.

