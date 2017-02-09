Hundreds of Knox County staff members, bus drivers out sick

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It has been going around all over East Tennessee. Sickness is keeping kids and teachers out of school.

As of Wednesday afternoon Knox County Schools had confirmed 600 staff absences and 55 bus drivers who are too sick to drive. Some substitute teachers are sick as well.

Melissa Massie with Knox County Schools says the high amount of employees sick was the determining factor behind closing schools for the rest of the week.

“We’ve been communicating with our principals and asked them to reach out to all of their faculty to find out what their status was,” said Massie. “When we got those numbers back, we made the decision that the best thing to do would be to close for the rest of this week.”

Dr. Michael Rothwell with Well-Key Urgent Care says the number of days students and staff should miss school depends on the illness.

“For example, strep throat, by the time we get antibiotics for that for about 48 hours you’re contagious. So we keep kids out for a couple of days with that. The flu, from the time the start having symptoms is about five days that they are shedding viruses and are contagious.”

Some Knox County teachers are happy that the county made the decision to close. Sara Conrad says many of her fellow teachers have been sick.

“Definitely needed I think,” said Conrad. “If everybody’s going to be sick we don’t want them coming to school and getting more kids sick. I thought that it was definitely needed and good that they did it.”

Some Knox County parents are annoyed by the closings. Peter Holmes says the school system should have a back-up plan for these situations.

“It’s tough on parents that have to work and just to finds childcare for kids its really tough on them,” said Holmes. “I think it’s very disruptive for the kids to be missing out on a whole week of school right in the middle of the semester.”

For those children who are not sick, the closures provide extra time off.

“Well I like being out of school because I don’t have to take tests and stuff,” said middle school student Emma James.

Knox County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

“Here at American Family Care we’re seeing a lot of the flu and we also have a lot of kids and adults who don’t have the flu,” said Dr. Brittany Congress.

AFC Urgent Care in Knoxville has treated dozens of patients this week for a variety of illnesses.

“Stomach bugs, upper respiratory infections, strep throat,” said Dr. Congress.

Those germs live on a lot of the surfaces we touch every day.

“You want to avoid sharing any glasses or utensils,” said Dr. Congress.

One of the places with the most germs on it is a gas pump handle, so what doctors recommend is that you grab a paper towel before you grab the gas pump.

“Debit card machines, gas pumps, the pens that you might use to sign at the grocery store – all of those are going to have germs,” said Dr. Congress.

Any shared spaces, like a computer at work, can also have a lot of germs. Keeping spray disinfectant around can be good for those areas. For many people, their cell phone is almost always in their hand and also covered in germs. While many of them cannot be avoided, they can be disinfected.

“One of the biggest things is to wash your hands as often as possible especially if you’re coughing or sneezing,” said Dr. Congress.

Washing your hands or frequently using hand sanitizer is the best way to make sure you’re not picking up or sharing any germs.

“The important thing to remember is when you do wash your hands that you wash them for 20-30 seconds and you get the fronts, the backs and in between,” said Dr. Congress.

She recommends you see a doctor as soon as you start seeing symptoms of any illness. If it is the flu, those medications are most effective if given within 48 hours of those first symptoms.