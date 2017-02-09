‘He’s an angel’: Tennessee officer pulls woman from burning home

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old woman is now fighting for her life after a Waynesboro police officer rescued her from her burning home.

Lieutenant Jeremy Staggs was one of the first to arrive on the scene Tuesday morning.

A concerned citizen, Jason Gresham, had already kicked the door in and tried to save Ellen Kiddy, who is disabled.

Lt. Staggs crawled into the burning home and the woman to safety.

“When I started in the door it was just a heavy thick black smoke. I crawled on the floor all the way back to where she was at. I took me one last good breath from the air that was left on the bottom of the floor and I dragged her and pulled her out to the front porch,” Lt. Staggs explained.

While he is modest about his bravery, the chief praises his quick response and efforts.

“Lt Staggs should be commended of the selfless act of putting somebody elses life above his own,” said Chief Walter Smith.

“We are just lucky she’s still here. If it weren’t for him she wouldn’t be here,” Kiddy’s sister Johnny Moser told News 2. “He’s an angel sent to the right place at the right time for us. I mean he’s a hero.”

Kiddy is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Her family says that she sustained serious burn injuries.