Grab a slice: It’s National Pizza Day!

By Published: Updated:
pizza-day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- On Thursday, many people celebrated National Pizza Day, a day set aside to appreciate all things pizza.

No matter how you slice it, pizza is a main stay in many homes across the country. Whether  it is plain cheese, vegetable supreme or meat lovers deluxe everyone seems to love the Italian-based flat bread.

A go-to food source for game day or a quick late night dinner during the middle of the week, pizza has found its place in the American family diet and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere in the near future.

