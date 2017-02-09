George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

Amal Clooney of Doughty Street Chambers, legal counsel to Mohamed Nasheed, speaks during a press conference in London, Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. The press conference was held following the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention unanimously finding the detention of former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed in violation of international law. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk.” George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, “The Talk” host said.

George Clooney
Hollywood star George Clooney is surrounded by media and fans as he arrives at a Social Bite cafe in Edinburgh Scotland Thursday Nov. 12, 2015, after accepting an invitation to meet workers at the sandwich shop which helps the homeless 5. Clooney was due to meet some members of staff who were once homeless but now have jobs in the chain of shops which donates all its profits to charity. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

 

The Clooneys’ news followed Beyonce and Jay Z’s announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.

George Clooney’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

