Former NASCAR driver Craven: Patrick is ‘getting long in the tooth’

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven says the window for Danica Patrick to win a Cup race is starting to dwindle in a career he says is “getting long in the tooth.”

The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner touched on several topics during a news conference Thursday for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards’ stunning decision to retire. Craven’s discussion of those drivers’ career paths led to a mention of Patrick, who enters her fifth full-time Cup season still seeking her first victory.

Craven says Patrick has been good at drawing interest and called himself a “big fan” and supporter. The ESPN analyst says he wants her to win but said, “I feel like she’s stalled in terms of her progress.”