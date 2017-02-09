Former NASCAR driver Craven: Patrick is ‘getting long in the tooth’

Sprint Cup Series driver Danica Patrick (10) sits in her car during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven says the window for Danica Patrick to win a Cup race is starting to dwindle in a career he says is “getting long in the tooth.”

The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner touched on several topics during a news conference Thursday for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards’ stunning decision to retire. Craven’s discussion of those drivers’ career paths led to a mention of Patrick, who enters her fifth full-time Cup season still seeking her first victory.

Craven says Patrick has been good at drawing interest and called himself a “big fan” and supporter. The ESPN analyst says he wants her to win but said, “I feel like she’s stalled in terms of her progress.”

