ETSU sweeps season series with The Citadel with 90-69 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – T.J. Cromer had 17 points, five assists and five rebounds, and East Tennessee State rebounded from Monday’s loss to Wofford with a 90-69 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

The win is the fourth in five games for the Buccaneers (19-6, 9-3 Southern Conference), who trail conference leading Furman by one-game in the league standings. ETSU plays the Paladins on Feb. 22.

Cromer, who fouled out with 5:07 remaining, sits just five points shy of 1,000 for his career. Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Desonta Bradford each added 12 points for ETSU.

Preston Parks scored 22 for The Citadel (9-17, 2-11), which hit 15 3-pointers, but shot just 33.8 percent overall and had 20 turnovers.

The Buccaneers led by 11 with 15:15 left. Cromer hit a layup, which sparked a 15-6 run to open a 68-48 lead with 10:20 remaining. The Buccaneers led by as many as 25 in the final minutes.

