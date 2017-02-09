Drug Task Force in Greene County using state grant to fight meth problem

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities town is putting grant money from the state to work, aiming to get drugs and dealers out of Greene County neighborhoods.

Third Judicial District Drug Task Force Director Adam Arrington said this money is vital to the operations cost for his task force, specifically to fight meth trafficking and use.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said out of all drugs he sees in Greene County, “Right now meth is probably at the top of the list,” Hankins said.

And he said the drug problem affects the whole community.

“Ninety percent of the crimes committed in Greene County, that includes burglaries and robberies, auto theft, put them altogether is linked back to a person that is addicted to drugs,” Hankins said.

Hankins said that’s why a drug task force like the one in the third district is so important, it’s made up of law enforcement from different counties, making it easier to track dealers traveling across county and state lines.

“Driving down purchasing the meth at extremely discounted rates for what it sells here and bringing it up trafficking it back to East Tennessee to distribute is a huge problem,” Arrington said.

The grant kicked in at the beginning of 2017, and just a few weeks later DTF officers arrested two people for distributing meth in Greene County.

“Takes about 95 percent of my guys resources working methamphetamine cases,” Arrington said.

Arrington said this grant money is crucial to cover the constant overtime that comes with this job.

“There’s times that we are not home for days and I need to pay people,” Arrington said.

Though the grant money is appreciated and vital to DTF, Hankins said they could use more.

“The grants have dried up from what they were a few years back,” Hankins said.

Hankins said his office and the task force could use more officers to fight the meth problem in Greene County.

