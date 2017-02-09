Dozens of Daniel Boone H.S. students gather at Justin Rose’s parking spot to honor his life

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -Thursday morning students at Daniel Boone High School gathered to honor the life of Justin Rose.

Rose was one of three students involved in a car crash last week in Washington County, TN.

“We’re hurting, we cried, we’ve cried last night, we cried again this morning but the hashtag the kids created was #boonestrong you know we’ve tried to be there for each other,” DBHS principal Tim Campbell said.

Thursday dozens of students gathered at Rose’s parking spot at Daniel Boone to remember their friend and classmate.

“Some of our students spent 24/7 at the hospital since the accident Friday night, and it’s unique to love someone that much, but to have so many people love you that just shows how special he was,” Campbell said. “His favorite saying was “cowboy up” and so you know his friends and schoolmates and teachers we’ve got to cowboy up for him now.”

We are told the other two students involved in the crash are at home and healing. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of that crash.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.