Abingdon Va based Henderson Motorsports announces drivers for 2017

ABINGDON — Henderson Motorsports announced earlier today Parker Kligerman and Caleb Holman will share driving duties for the Food Country USA sponsored team in 2017 in the Nascar Truck Series. Between the two drivers the team plans to run 12-15 races. Kligerman plans to run the Daytona Truck race in two weeks. Kligerman finished third in last years truck race at Daytona.

Holman’s first truck race will be in the spring at martinsville.

Chris Carrier will serve as crew chief where he and Holman earned a pole position last year at eldora. Carrier and Klingerman have worked together in the past and shared 9 victories together in the arca series.

Henderson Motorsports, owned by Charlie Henderson runs one of the oldest currently active teams in Nascar. While owning a team in the late model sportsman series in the late 70s he then moved to the Nascar Busch Series in 1982 when the series was formed and raced in that series for over 25 years.

In 2014 Henderson Motorsports entered the truck series. With two truck series top 10s and one pole , the team feels a win is within reach.

“When we go to the track we go with the best equipment and prepared. We are going to the track to win” Crew Chief Chris Carrier.

BY DEBBIE CREASY