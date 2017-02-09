1,451 drug overdose deaths reported throughout state in 2015; 4 local counties named among highest

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A recently released report by the Tennessee Department of Health found 1,451 Tennesseans died because of drug overdoses in 2015, marking the highest death rate in the state on record.

Sixty-two Tennessee counties reported five or more overdose deaths.

State records showed some counties in Northeast Tennessee region had some of the highest rates of overdose deaths.

The following are four counties in Northeast Tennessee that reported high numbers in overdose deaths:

Carter – 12

Sullivan – 35

Washington – 30

Hawkins – 16

“This is a massive, alarming and ongoing rate of preventable death that stays too much in the shadows,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “Our state is struggling with overdose deaths, and we realize the urgency of working even closer with our colleagues on education and treatment in an effort to stop this epidemic. I urge our citizens to be careful and mindful about the risks associated with these dangerous drugs. We’ve got to stop this alarming fatality trend. I’ll continue to work with Dr. Dreyzehner, TBI Director Mark Gwyn and Commissioner Marie Williams on strategies to overcome these shocking deaths.”

According to the report , nearly 72 percent of the 1,451 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2015 involved opioids.

Back on Jan. 27, News Channel 11’s sister station WKRN in Nashville reported that Speaker Beth Harwell had created a task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse.

Of those appointed to the task force, no one from Northeast Tennessee was selected despite state records showing the region had some of the highest rates of overdose deaths.

