Whitney Pearson is this Week’s Educator of the Week

Whitney Pearson never let difficulties in math deter her love of numbers and now she uses that

same perseverance to inspire her students at Mountain View Elementary.

Pearson is in her 5th year at the head of the class. She teachers math and science at \

Mountain View in Johnson City. She started out as a 2nd grade teacher and has spend the last 3

years with third grade students

Pearson says she’s always had a passion for teachers and watching people learn

My family member were great learners. I got to watch them coach and and lead. they also taught.

see them later in life and see that connection you are a part of the bigger picture,” Said Pearson.

Congratulations to Whitney Pearson, this week’s Educator of the Week.