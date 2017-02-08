Trump administration weighs health insurance ‘stabilization’

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are looking at how to stabilize wobbly health insurance markets for nearly 20 million people buying their own policies.

Government and industry officials say the goal is to soothe jittery insurance companies that could bolt next year and reassure consumers.

That would buy time for more ambitious GOP attempts to reshape health care.

Some of the changes can be carried out single-handedly by the new administration, but others may require congressional action. They include curbs on people signing up outside open enrollment season and loosening rules that limit premiums for older adults.

No final decisions seem to have been made. Trump administration officials would not comment ahead of an expected Senate vote on confirming Georgia Rep. Tom Price as the new health secretary.

