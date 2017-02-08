Trial for teen accused of Virginia girl’s slaying delayed

David Eisenhauer, left, and Natalie Keepers, in their booking photos (Source: Blacksburg Police Department)
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – The murder trial of a former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl has been postponed.

Local media report that a judge agreed Wednesday to delay the trial of David Eisenhauer, who had been scheduled to be tried in March for the 2016 slaying of Nicole Lovell. A new date hasn’t been set.

The 19-year-old Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell’s body. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping to hide Lovell’s body. Her trial remains set for March 27.

Left: An undated photo provided by Tammy Weeks shows her daughter, Nicole Lovell, posing when she was 10 in Blacksburg, Va. Right: A 2015 photo shows Nicole Lovell flashing a peace sign in Blacksburg, Va. (Photos: Tammy Weeks via AP)
Eisenhauer’s attorneys also want his trial moved out of Virginia’s Montgomery County, saying local news coverage has made it difficult for him to get a fair trial there.

